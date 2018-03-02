Gender pay gap finally narrowing, but not fast enough

Once again, PRWeek has teamed up with Bloom, Gross & Associates to produce the definitive guide to salaries in the PR industry. The good news from the 2018 Salary Survey is the gender pay gap between men and women in PR seems finally to be narrowing; the bad news is it is only inching more closely together in small increments.

Overall, average salaries for women rose $4,000 in 2018’s survey compared to the year prior, to $88,000 — the number for men rose $3,000 to $123,000. That means the gap has closed by 22% in the last two years.



For those female PR professionals with more than five years’ experience, the story was a little better: average salaries rose $5,000 to $100,000 — though that was only replacing ground lost in 2017 — while men’s average compensation stood steady at $135,000.



At junior levels, there is still work to do, and if anything the gender pay disparity is increasing.



But one in three women received a salary raise of 10% or more in 2018, the same percentage as 2017, while the equivalent figure for men dropped from 30% to 27% — and a third of men’s salaries stayed the same or decreased in 2018.



The pendulum is swinging toward equal pay for equal work, though there is still a long way to go.



Let us be idealistic and hope that some of the cash windfalls companies are receiving in 2018 from lower corporate tax rates are put toward righting the gender pay imbalance across the board, not just in PR.