California Milk Processor Board delivers a tasty treat on Three Kings' Day

Company: California Milk Processor Board

Campaign: Toma Leche/Got Milk? - El Dia de los Reyes Magos

Agency: Rox United (PR agency), Gallegos United (creative agency)

Duration: January 5-6, 2018

The California Milk Processor Board (CMPB) added its own flavor to El Dia de los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings’ Day, when it created a unique activation for California in January.

Strategy

The brand and its PR agency partner for the campaign, Rox United, began planning for the activation last August.

El Día de los Reyes Magos is one of the most cherished traditions of the holiday season for Latino families, but there is little awareness of it beyond the Hispanic community. The brand looked to create an event that would build awareness and educate California consumers about El Día de los Reyes Magos and allow both Hispanic and non-Hispanic consumers to experience and celebrate the holiday. The idea was to pair milk with a rosca, or King's Ring, which is a traditional cake served on the holiday.

"We called this a 'people-first' brand celebration and worked at inviting the community to be a part of the event and generate press from a grassroots level," explained Roxanna Lissa, president of Rox United.

CMPB also wanted to tap into its Got Milk? social presence, along with the brand’s Latino-centric Toma Leche handle, to drive awareness on social media.

Tactics

On January 5, the brand unveiled a 24-by-two-and-a-half-foot rosca at Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, a famous "panadería" in Los Angeles. It was served free to event attendees, including several influencers, as well as Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA).

The campaign team hand-delivered roscas to TV stations across Los Angeles to generate earned media coverage, with anchors from Fox 11 L.A. eating roscas on-air with a glass of milk.

On January 6, similar events were organized and held in bakeries in four cities in California, giving people the opportunity to taste a free slice of rosca and a milk beverage.

The brand partnered with bakeries across the state to offer a milk-based drink free of charge for the holiday. CMPB also donated money to several cooking schools in L.A. as part of the campaign.

"On social, we focused on cross-promoting across branded channels leading up to, during, and after the event, as well as with bakeries across California who were running the free drink promotion," added Lissa.

"Using these traditions to cross-over, particularly with multicultural millennials, will be next big thing," said Lissa. "They just love food and authentic things."

Results

The activation resulted in about 500 media hits, with coverage appearing in all major broadcast stations in L.A., including ABC 7, NBC/Telemundo, FOX 11, and NPR, as well as LA Magazine and the Daily News.

Over the holiday weekend, the campaign also landed on Snapchat’s feature story of the day.

The brand reached close to 2,000 engagements for @tomaleche on Instagram, with a 61% story completion rate.