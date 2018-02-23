Breakfast Briefing: Brand backlash to NRA begins

Two brands have stepped away from the NRA. National Bank of Omaha and Enterprise holdings, the parent of several car-rental chains, ended partnerships with the gun rights organization on Thursday (MarketWatch), the same day the group’s CEO and lead spokesperson appeared at CPAC (CNN). The financial sector may also be reconsidering its relationship with the gun industry (Bloomberg). Asset manager BlackRock is reportedly contacting gun manufacturers to "understand their response" to the Parkland. Florida, mass shooting (CNBC).

KFC’s latest ad apologizing for its U.K. chicken shortage might be too spicy for some consumers. The print ad, in a new blue flavor, said sorry for the supply chain issue that forced it to shut down hundreds of locations in the country (PRWeek U.K.).

Snapchat has lost $1.3 billion in value due to a tweet from professional celebrity Kylie Jenner (CNN). Or maybe it didn’t. (Mashable). Either way, Maybelline is having second thoughts about the ephemeral photo platform. The beauty brand tweeted, and then deleted, a poll on Thursday asking whether it should leave Snapchat (Los Angeles Times).

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at CPAC on Friday, finalizing the event’s transition from conservative confab to populist event (NPR). It will be the second time Trump has addressed the gathering as president (CNN).

Polishing your resume to apply for the communications manager job at Tesla? You’re not alone. The position topped the list of the most-viewed open jobs on LinkedIn in 2017. Also popular: summer intern at Royal Caribbean Cruises (makes sense) and business strategy manager for the Philadelphia 76ers (CBS News).