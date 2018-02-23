FischerAppelt reports 10 per cent annual fee boost

German PR and marketing group FischerAppelt has reported $62m (£33.3m) in 2017 fees, a 10 per cent increase on the previous year and a performance it attributes to strong growth in content, personalised comms, digital and performance marketing.

The company's initial results for the year saw revenue per employee grow 4.7 per cent to $137,000, saying business was particularly solid in industry sectors including FMCG, retail, healthcare and technology.

Strong performance within the group was demonstrated by Fork Unstable Media, which grew by more than 20 per cent in 2017, and in January this year opened a branch in Berlin's Wonderland Studios.

Meanwhile, the period also saw FischerAppelt extend the range of its services to include SEO, SEA (search engine advertising), social advertising, performance marketing, programmatic, email marketing, data intelligence and media distribution.

The agency ranked 26th in PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2017, recording $77,504,000 in 2016 global revenue. It employs more than 450 staff, has seven German locations and offices in Doha and New York.



