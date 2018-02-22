Etsy hires Yahoo's Becky Auslander as consumer comms director

She most recently led comms for the media and publishing product groups at Yahoo.

NEW YORK: Etsy has hired Yahoo veteran Becky Auslander as director of consumer communications.

Auslander started in the role last week, reporting to Jessica Doyle, Etsy’s comms head. Katelyn Brehony, who joined Facebook as manager of consumer communications in December, was the last person to hold Auslander’s new role.

Auslander said she will be "leading efforts to evangelize amazing Etsy stories to consumer audiences."

More than 45 million unique items are available in the Etsy marketplace, and nine out of 10 people in the community of creative entrepreneurs are women, Auslander explained. She and her team are focused on marketing Etsy sellers to interested buyers and "making a meaningful impact on their businesses."

"I see nothing but opportunity to amplify stories from our sellers and share trends we see emerging on the platform," she added.

Most recently, Auslander was senior director of corporate communications at Yahoo, where she led comms for the media and publishing product groups, including editorial and product for Yahoo Sports, Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, and lifestyle and entertainment brands. She left Yahoo in October, shortly after Verizon closed its acquisition of the company