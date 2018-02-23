In brief: Citypress in Sunday Times Best Small Companies to Work For list, Pearl & Dean hires Propeller, Smarts appointments

Citypress named in Sunday Times 100 Best Small Companies to Work For

Citypress has been ranked 32nd in The Sunday Times 100 Best Small Companies to Work For 2018. The consultancy, which employs almost 100 people, achieved a three-star Best Company accreditation based on staff feedback about the workplace covering wellbeing, personal growth and leadership. Citypress, which is headquartered in Manchester and has offices in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Liverpool, is the only PR agency in the list; ad agencies Lucky Generals and The Corner, plus creative shop Elvis, are also included. Citypress was a Gold winner in PRWeek’s Best Places to Work Awards 2017.

Furniture group Harveys and Bensons for Beds hires Kazoo

Furniture retail group Harveys and Bensons for Beds has appointed Kazoo to handle its consumer, corporate and trade PR following a competitive four-way pitch. The agency will work alongside the retail group’s new all-agency team, which now comprises ad agency VCCP, digital marketing agency iProspect and media and marketing shop RP2. Kazoo’s remit will cover creative campaign activity and brand amplification, implementation of an influencer content strategy and management of a consumer, trade and corporate press office.

Hume Brophy launches life sciences arm

Hume Brophy has launched a new arm of its International Healthcare division called Hume Brophy Life Sciences. The agency said the integrated practice will use a team drawn from the medical communications, science and academia, media and healthcare industries, alongside government and policy advisors. It will operate with consultants across Hume Brophy’s network of offices including London, Brussels, Dublin, New York, Frankfurt, Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Pearl & Dean takes on Propeller PR

Pearl & Dean, the cinema advertising contractor, has hired Propeller PR to support its communications strategy. Propeller said it will help promote Pearl & Dean’s portfolio of cinematic and outdoor opportunities for brands, ranging from pre-film advertising to outdoor experiential events, as well as the executive team including CEO Kathryn Jacob. Pearl & Dean has operated in UK and Ireland cinemas for 65 years.

Smarts makes appointments

Smarts Communicate has hired Linda McIntyre, former practice director in charge of Consolidated PR’s Scottish operators, as an associate director in its business in Scotland. Smarts, which is headquartered in Belfast and has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, has also appointed Ewan MacGill from creative agency Wire as a senior account manager, and made internal promotions after "a period of new business success for the company, with client wins across a range of sectors".

Design studio Made Thought hires Higginson PR

London design studio Made Thought has hired Higginson PR on a remit to enhance its global profile via the UK and international press. Founded in 2000, Made Thought’s clients range from luxury and lifestyle brands to cultural and art institutions, working with names such as Adidas, Charlotte Tilbury, Stella McCartney, Yves Saint Laurent, MoMA, Hunter, Tom Dixon, and Jamie Oliver.



