Breakfast Briefing: Twitter moves to protect Parkland survivors

the top communications news of Thursday morning, including an update from Wednesday night's heated gun control town hall and the latest on how Twitter is trying to protect student activists from trolls.

Twitter is taking unusual steps to protect the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting. The platform said it will use anti-spam and anti-abuse tools to shield students from harassment and conspiracy theories. It’s also taking extra steps to verify their accounts. (Business Insider).

Here’s why. A video claiming that Stoneman Douglas student David Hogg is actually a "crisis actor" rocketed to the top of YouTube’s list of trending videos this week. (Hogg, of course, is actually a student). The person behind the YouTube account pushing the video said he wouldn’t think twice about posting a similar video again (New York Times).

Wednesday was an extraordinary day in politics, with President Donald Trump, with notes (CNN), hearing out the survivors of school shootings and their family members in the White House (NBC News). Yesterday evening, attendees at a CNN town hall in Florida turned up the heat on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch (Washington Post).

CPAC, the top confab for conservative activists, will hit full swing on Thursday. Things to watch: How much will attendees embrace guest and firebrand French politician Marine Le Pen? And how often will top conservative speakers attack the Mueller investigation? (The Hill)

Ford Motor’s North American president has departed the company. The automaker fired Raj Nair after an internal investigation found his behavior didn’t meet company standards. Nair was responsible for all of the automaker’s business units in the region (Wall Street Journal).