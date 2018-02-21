Dataminr launches comms division

The company is pitching its platform, used to glean insights from Twitter, as a tool for communicators to get ahead of breaking news.

NEW YORK: Dataminr has launched a business to serve notifications on its platform to alert clients about emerging topics on social media.

The platform originally helped financial clients and traders gain actionable information from Twitter, but it has added verticals in corporate security, the public sector, and news, said Neil Steinberg, VP of Dataminr’s comms division. It is also used in more than 400 media newsrooms.

"Because of its usage in newsrooms, there’s a huge value proposition for comms execs who are trying to get ahead of issues, trying to be aware of things trending and things that are germane to a competitive set," Steinberg said. "We help companies and brands from a comms perspective own those first minutes and hours."

The company plans to have a comms unit overseen by Steinberg with a headcount of 10 staffers.

Over the past year, Dataminr has helped clients manage crises such as Hurricane Harvey. During the natural disaster, it alerted them to casualty reports and other information from on-the-ground sources.

One communications client is American Airlines. The company declined to disclose exact financial figures or other clients. As of June 2016, Dataminr had a valuation of $700 million, according to CNBC. The company has raised more than $183 million over seven funding rounds, according to Crunchbase.