Dataminr launches comms division

Added 6 hours ago by Sean , Be the first to comment

The company is pitching its platform, used to glean insights from Twitter, as a tool for communicators to get ahead of breaking news.

News
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

NEW YORK: Dataminr has launched a business to serve notifications on its platform to alert clients about emerging topics on social media.

The platform originally helped financial clients and traders gain actionable information from Twitter, but it has added verticals in corporate security, the public sector, and news, said Neil Steinberg, VP of Dataminr’s comms division. It is also used in more than 400 media newsrooms.

"Because of its usage in newsrooms, there’s a huge value proposition for comms execs who are trying to get ahead of issues, trying to be aware of things trending and things that are germane to a competitive set," Steinberg said. "We help companies and brands from a comms perspective own those first minutes and hours."

The company plans to have a comms unit overseen by Steinberg with a headcount of 10 staffers.

Over the past year, Dataminr has helped clients manage crises such as Hurricane Harvey. During the natural disaster, it alerted them to casualty reports and other information from on-the-ground sources.

One communications client is American Airlines. The company declined to disclose exact financial figures or other clients. As of June 2016, Dataminr had a valuation of $700 million, according to CNBC. The company has raised more than $183 million over seven funding rounds, according to Crunchbase.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now