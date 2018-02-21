EBay hires Disney veteran Brian Nelson to lead Americas comms

Nelson is joining the ecommerce company after seven years at Disney.

SAN JOSE, CA: EBay has hired former Disney comms executive Brian Nelson as VP of Americas communications.

Nelson joined eBay on February 5, succeeding Claire Dixon, who left the company last summer to lead communications for VMWare, which specializes in infrastructure technology and hybrid cloud services. Nelson is reporting to Dan Tarman, SVP and chief communications officer.

Nelson is leading all aspects of eBay’s comms in the Americas and is specifically charged with driving eBay’s consumer narrative. He is a member of the global communications leadership team and the Americas leadership group.

"We are very focused on engaging consumers around our brand," Tarman said, when asked if the role has changed since Dixon left. "We have further sharpened the focus on that aspect."

EBay’s communications team has undergone significant changes since Tarman joined the company in June 2015, he added.

"The real value add is when comms is a driver of strategic creativity and inventiveness," said Tarman. "That is defining and driving the company’s narrative internally and externally and thinking in unconventional ways to do that."

Before joining eBay, Nelson spent seven years at Disney. Most recently, he was VP of comms, heading PR for Disney’s interactive and gaming communications teams across the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Disney Interactive Games and Apps businesses, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier in his career, Nelson was director of corporate communications at Yahoo for eight years.