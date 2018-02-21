CIPR and PRCA join forces to offer young people volunteering opportunities

The CIPR and PRCA have partnered with Career Ready, a nationwide charity dedicated to helping young people from all backgrounds prepare for work.

The tie-up – the first between the two public relations industry bodies since Sarah Hall became CIPR president in January – will promote Career Ready volunteering opportunities, including internships, masterclasses and mentoring, to PR professionals.

Hall said working with the PRCA would help achieve the goal of a "fairer, more inclusive public relations industry".

Career Ready's COO Mark Smith commented: "Every school leaver should be prepared for the world of work, their aspirations not limited by background. We’re delighted that through our new partnership with CIPR and PRCA, even more young people will be able to gain the skills and experience they need for career success, delivering a diverse and talented PR and communications workforce for the future."

Hall added: "The lack of ethnic diversity and social mobility in public relations has to be addressed. Embracing candidates from all backgrounds isn't just the right thing to do, it’s good business sense.

"Career Ready transforms the lives of young people from underprivileged backgrounds. The partnership is good for us all - allowing us to promote PR as a career option within schools, while supporting and inspiring young talent who will hopefully join our profession."

Matt Cartmell, the newly appointed deputy director general of the PRCA, said: "We’re working towards a future where every talented person has potential in the PR and communications industry, regardless of their background. This partnership is another important step towards this goal."

Career Ready's MO is to 'connect young people from low-income families with volunteers from the business world, equipping them with the skills, confidence and behaviours to stand out in a competitive jobs market'.

If you would like to support the scheme by giving young people the chance to start a career in PR, contact info@careerready.org.uk



