FleishmanHillard promotes Candace Peterson to global brand marketing MD

Peterson has worked at Fleishman since 2014 and previously held roles at creative agencies.

ST. LOUIS: FleishmanHillard has named Candace Peterson global MD of brand marketing, effective on Tuesday.

Peterson is tasked with connecting staffers from across the Fleishman network to drive ideas for clients.

"I moved up the ranks as an art director in the brand agency world, so I was taught that creative ideas are currency," she said. "Being able to bring a diversity of opinions to our brand marketing practice is a real motivator for me."

Peterson is reporting to Janise Murphy, senior partner and president of the U.S. South region. The last person to hold Peterson’s position was Bill Power, who works at Publicis Groupe as EVP and global client MD, according to his LinkedIn profile. Power left Fleishman in February 2016.

Peterson has worked at Fleishman since 2014; most recently, she was SVP, partner, and executive creative director. The firm is not planning to replace her in that role. Previously, Peterson was an executive creative director at TracyLocke. Earlier in her career, she was an art director at Ogilvy & Mather and J. Walter Thompson.