Breakfast Briefing: Parkland students push back against 'crisis actor' claims

The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are planning a rally outside Florida's state capitol on Wednesday. Plus: the CEO of the NRA is keeping a low profile at CPAC and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks is responding to allegations that sexual harassment is widespread within his organization.

Survivors of last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are planning to hold a rally outside Florida’s state capitol on Wednesday calling for a ban on military-style assault weapons (Reuters). They’re also pushing back against extreme right-wing trolls (New York Times) who claim they’re "crisis actors" (CNN). The students’ native social media savvy is one reason why they’re winning the media narrative (Vanity Fair).

Meanwhile, the CEO of the NRA is reportedly dialing down his appearance at CPAC, which begins on Wednesday. Wayne LaPierre has not cancelled his speech at the conservative conference, but his name isn’t on the event’s agenda or official schedule (Guardian).

When press secretaries fight. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sparred with one of her predecessors, Mike McCurry, over the level of animosity shown by the Trump administration to the press. The former spokesman for President Bill Clinton said calling the media "the enemy" is a step too far; Sanders countered that respect between president and press is a two-way street (Politico).

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has responded to a Sports Illustrated story painting his franchise as a toxic workplace rife with sexual harassment, saying he’s "embarrassed" by the allegations. Sources told the magazine that the outspoken owner likely knew about the cultural problems, a charge Cuban denied (Sports Illustrated).

One of the most visible U.S. Olympians, Lindsey Vonn, won bronze on Tuesday night in what is likely her final Olympic downhill race (Fox News). The U.S. women’s cross-country skiing team also stunned the competition to win gold (NYT). However, it was not a dream finish for the U.S. men’s hockey team, which was dispatched by the Czech Republic (CBS News).