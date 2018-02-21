In brief: Finn forms travel tech group, Laura Ashley picks Halpern, plus wins for Mason Williams and Smoking Gun

Finn launches standalone travel tech group

Finn Partners has launched a dedicated travel technology group called FinTech. Using staff from across Finn's global network and following its recent acquisition of UK travel and tourism specialist The Brighter Group, FinTech is designed to help the group boost its share of the burgeoning PR and marketing travel tech sector, both in the UK and overseas. Debbie Flynn, The Brighter Group's managing partner, said that its combined Finn-Brighter network would help the "blended team" become "market leader within three years".

Laura Ashley selects Halpern for comms brief

Laura Ashley has appointed strategic comms agency Halpern. The home and fashion retail brand has briefed the agency to promote its array of products, as well as work on special projects, including publicising its 65th anniversary this year. Part of that will involve telling the story of Laura Ashley, whose roots extend back to 1953, when a Women's Institute exhibition at the V&A inspired Laura and Bernard Ashley to begin printing fabric.

Mason Williams wins restaurant business

Spanish chef and restaurateur José Pizarro has selected Mason Williams to promote his three eponymous restaurants — José Tapas Bar, Pizarro Restaurant and José Pizarro Broadgate. The agency is working on a campaign that will span traditional and digital media and partnership programmes targeting London and the wider UK. The win adds to Mason Williams' growing restaurant portfolio, which includes Michelin-star duo Chris and Jeff Galvin and M Restaurants.

Smoking Gun wins MSD consumer and trade PR

Smoking Gun has been appointed by global, US-based animal healthcare brand MSD to deliver a multi-channel consumer and trade campaign targeting UK farmers and pet owners. The agency picked up the account after pitching against three other agencies in December. Campaigns will include activity around Pet Diabetes Month, and will promote MSD's products and services aimed at preventing and treating diseases affecting farm and domestic animals.

