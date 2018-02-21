PRCA and LGA form consortium to boost LGcommunications income and membership

The PRCA and Local Government Association (LGA) have joined forces to handle the administrative management of LGcommunications, the national body dedicated to improving local government communications.

The move is the result of a three-year service level agreement between the PRCA and LGA, which will see them work as a consortium.

The agreement comes into action on 1 April and is aimed at boosting LGcommunications' membership, growing its commercial income, improving its communications with existing members, producing an array of events and conferences and giving its members access to professional development initiatives.

The PRCA and LGA will now oversee business administration, financial management, membership admin, event organisation, communications, marketing, governance and commercial support.

Francis Ingham, PRCA director general, said: "This is great news for all three parties. By putting additional resources at LGcomms’ disposal, we can improve even further the services it provides to councils. And by working together even more closely than we have done previously, we can together fulfil our joint aims of promoting ethical professionalism within our industry."

Simon Jones, LGcommunications' chair, added: "This agreement ensures that LGcomms continues to have a bright future. By working in partnership with the PRCA and LGA we will be able to further grow the organisation and improve the level of support provided to local government communicators."

Officially endorsed by the LGA as the professional body for local government communications teams, LGcommunications organises seminars around the UK that promote best practice in local government comms, publishes content on various subjects and runs a national conference.

The LGA is a cross-party organisation that works on behalf of councils in England and Wales.



