Wal-Mart digital comms director Chad Mitchell checks out

Mitchell was one of the first people to join the retailer's digital comms team nearly 10 years ago.

BENTONVILLE, AR: Wal-Mart senior director of digital communications Chad Mitchell has left the retail giant after almost 10 years.

Last Tuesday was Mitchell’s last day at the company. He said that he doesn’t have any plans yet, but is "excited to see what is out there."

"To see where [the digital team] is now and to have played a role in the digital transformation in the company is something I will be proud of for a long time," Mitchell said.

Mitchell helped to build Wal-Mart’s digital team, introduce CEO Doug McMillon on social media, and launch the company’s first branded podcast, Outside the Box, and its digital magazine, Walmart Today. He also worked on sponsored content partnerships with publishers such as Mic.com.

"Being able to sit in the front row during the most transformative period of retail was incredible," he said. "I am going to benefit from that for the rest of my life."

Mitchell said there are no other changes to Wal-Mart’s comms team.

Before joining Wal-Mart, he was VP of advocacy and strategic initiatives at Illumen, executive director at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and associate director of political affairs for the National Association of Federal Credit Unions.