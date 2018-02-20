Dynamic Signal raises $36.5m, giving it $300m valuation

The company also unveiled a free version of its platform called DySi Open.

SAN BRUNO, CA: Dynamic Signal has raised $36.5 million in its latest round, bringing its total funding to $88 million, the company said on Tuesday.

The employee communications platform has a $300 million valuation, according to Robyn Hannah, senior director of global communications at the company.

The most recent funding round included Adams Street Partners, Cisco Investments, Founders Circle Capital, Microsoft Ventures, Time Warner Investments, Trinity Ventures, and Venrock.

Hannah said that the investment will go towards staff growth, with the company planning to double its headcount to more than 400 by the end of this year, as well as product development to enhance the Dynamic Signal platform.

She added that Dynamic Signal is planning to open a Chicago office this quarter. It also recently launched a Seattle location.

Dynamic Signal has had four previous funding rounds, according to Crunchbase.

"We’re helping organizations to modernize, streamline, and measure their communication, so our whole suite of analytics and reporting on the backend will allow you to make data-driven decisions about communications and target and personalize content," Hannah said.

Dynamic Signal also announced on Tuesday the release of DySi Open, a free version of its platform that will "curate and publish insights about corporate communication, employee advocacy, and engagement." The company also unveiled a newsletter function, which will allow users to create custom templates in which they can drop multimedia assets.

Hannah named W2O Group, Weber Shandwick, and Edelman as customers. Edelman is also a partner and investor.