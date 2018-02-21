So, you want my job? Director of comms and communities at Waltham Forest Council

PRWeek takes a sidelong look at recruitment in public sector comms. Do you fancy Lindsay Coulson's job as director of comms and communities at Waltham Forest Council?

Name: Lindsay Coulson

Job: Director of comms and communities, Waltham Forest Council.

Starting salary/salary band for the job?

Divisional director level.



What qualifications do you need?

Resilience, good judgement, ability to make a decision under pressure, a sense of humour and passion for the public sector.



What level of experience do you need?

I have worked in a senior comms role, including head of communications, for almost 10 years and have a background in journalism, which helps when dealing with the media.



Is previous experience in a public-sector comms role necessary/useful?

Not necessary, but it is useful to understand the importance of improving the lives of our residents.



What are the main day-to-day challenges?

Every day is different and you have no idea what might happen when you walk through the door, which means getting through a to-do list can be difficult.



What is the best part of the job?

As above, you never really know what’s going to happen that day!



What is the most unusual fact you know as a result of this job?

Two-ply toilet tissue was invented at a paper mill just off Blackhorse Lane in Walthamstow. In fact, the brand name Andrex came from the name of street where the mill was located, St Andrew’s Road. I’m on a roll!



If you get an interview, do say…

I’m a big fan of William Morris (my department runs the awesome William Morris Gallery in Walthamstow).



If you get an interview, don’t say…

Is this a nine-to-five job?



If you’re good at this job you might also be well-suited to…

Lion-taming.





Please note: Interviewees for 'So, you want my job' are not leaving their current role.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com