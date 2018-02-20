In brief: Powerboat P1 Management picks Champions, plus hires at Brevia, Iris and We are Social

Brevia hires ex-MP Rob Flello as chair

Public affairs agency Brevia Consulting has appointed former MP Rob Flello as chairman. He was Labour MP for Stoke-on-Trent South between 2005 and 2017, and served on the Transport Select Committee. Flello also established the Parliamentary Freight Transport Group. Brevia MD David Beamer said: "During his twelve years as a Member of Parliament, Rob demonstrated an expertise in transport policy which will massively benefit our clients and help us grow the division."

We Are Social makes client partner hire

We Are Social has hired Murray Gordon, former client partner at creative agency AnalogFolk, to the role of client partner. The agency said Gordon will support the continued growth and development of its client services team in the UK, overseeing some of We Are Social’s most significant accounts, including Google. Gordon was previously business director at MullenLowe Profero, working with clients such as SEAT, Marks & Spencer and NBC Universal.

Powerboat brand goes for Champions

Marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1 Management has hired comms agency Champions (UK) to implement its worldwide communications strategy. P1 is the global rights-holder for the P1 SuperStock powerboat championship, P1 AquaX personal watercraft championship and P1 Jetcross stand-up ski racing series, with offices in Florida, London and Malaysia. Champions said it will work with influencers to raise awareness and boost the Powerboat P1 brand.

Iris Culture appoints Unity’s Katreena Dare

Iris Culture has hired Katreena Dare of Unity as an associate director. Dare had the same job title at Unity, where she worked since 2010, and was previously at Burson Marsteller. Iris Culture said that in her new role, Dare will lead client teams and develop the PR team alongside associate director Hannah Paul.