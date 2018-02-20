Breakfast Briefing: Students lead budding gun control movement

Scroll down for more on the origins of the Never Again movement. Plus: KFC's overseas chicken crisis.

A new gun control movement is budding, and it’s being led by students from Parkland, Florida. Dozens of students from Stoneman Douglas High School are traveling to the state’s capital on Tuesday to demand more stringent gun control laws. They’re also planning a televised town hall meeting on Wednesday and a Washington, DC, march next month (Business Insider). Many of the student organizers are carrying out the planning from their parents’ living rooms and kitchens (BuzzFeed).

Facebook spent much of the long weekend trying to walk back tweets by its VP of advertising, Rob Goldman, that contradicted findings by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Facebook’s VP of public policy released a statement on Sunday night throwing cold water on Goldman’s eight-part tweetstorm (Wired).

KFC has a crisis on its chicken-scented hands, and not that it’s run out of actors to portray Colonel Sanders. The chain has shut down hundreds of U.K. locations after shipping problems caused them to run out of chicken this weekend (BBC). However, the brand’s early comms response has won favorable reviews (PRWeek U.K.).

Next Fifteen has issued an upbeat trading update. The parent company of Text100, M Booth, and other firms said it saw organic revenue growth during its fiscal second half. The holding company is set to release its earnings in April (PRWeek U.K.).

The latest Amazon effect. Grocery chain Albertsons is planning to buy the portion of drug store Rite Aid that isn’t being acquired by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, creating a company with revenue of $83 billion (Wall Street Journal). The companies’ leaders told the newspaper a combination is the best way for them to compete in a changing retail marketplace driven by Amazon and Walmart (CBS News).