Gender pay gap reporting: get your comms strategy right at must-attend PRWeek seminar

A must-attend PRWeek breakfast briefing on developing comms strategies around gender pay gap reporting will take place in London on Wednesday 28 March.

Government regulations that require employers with more than 250 staff to begin reporting their gender pay gap came into force in April, creating a big challenge for comms professionals, both in-house and agency-side.

The PRWeek event will explore the reporting procedure and how to communicate data effectively, develop a response strategy through contingency planning, and offer advice on collaborating with HR, legal, insights and leadership teams in order to develop a cohesive plan.

Senior figures from the Government Equalities Office, Sara Abbonizio and Gillian-Anne Unsworth, will give a keynote presentation on the regulations.

There will be case studies on reporting the gender pay gap from Virgin Media and Wellcome Trust, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A entitled: "Collaboration and building a narrative with measurable results."

The event takes place from 8.30am to 10.40am at Regent Street Cinema, London, on Wednesday 28 March. Click here for more information and to book tickets.

