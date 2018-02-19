Revolution Sports + Entertainment joint MD Rod Kohler dies aged 48

Tributes have been paid to Rod Kohler, joint managing director of London-based sports PR and sponsorship agency Revolution Sports + Entertainment, who has died aged 48 after fighting pancreatic cancer.

He started his career more than 20 years ago at the sports agency Orbit International, working on the Stella Artois sponsorship of the tennis championships at The Queen’s Club.

Before helping co-found Revolution Sports in 2005, he worked at Hill+Knowlton, where he was part of the communications team behind the successful Athens 2004 Olympic Bid. At H+K he also worked on the Football World Cup in France, Formula 1 with the sponsors of three different teams, and the Cricket World Cup.

Kohler also worked at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment on numerous high-profile accounts, including in Formula 1, and in international cricket with Travelex, where he twice toured with the Australian cricket team to India.

During his career, Kohler worked on some of the biggest equestrian events in the world, including on behalf of Rolex at five FEI World Cup Finals and two FEI European Championships. He also saw the launch of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping in 2013.

Nigel Currie, former chairman of the European Sponsorship Association, said: "Rod was one of the nicest people in the sponsorship business. He was a highly respected and dedicated professional with great knowledge and insight across a wide range of matters.

"He brought terrific enthusiasm and energy to everything he did and this contributed hugely to his success in business. He was also an excellent spokesman and outstanding ambassador for the industry, and had matured into one of the leading executives in the sponsorship world who had so much more to offer."

Revolution Sports + Entertainment is fundraising for Pancreatic Cancer UK in Kohler’s memory. Click here to donate.