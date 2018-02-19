Watch: Leavers and Remainers discuss why they feel connected to Europe in AncestryDNA film

AncestryDNA has brought together prominent pro- and anti-Brexit voices for a new campaign focused on the fact the 'typical' British person gets 60 per cent of their DNA from Europe.

The company, which helps people trace their genetic origins through DNA testing, has launched the campaign with agency Third City using #EuroPartofMe.

The film is led by pro-Leave voices including political commentator Iain Dale and singer Cheryl Baker and their Remain-supporting counterparts including Alastair Campbell and June Sarpong. All of them discuss why they feel connected to Europe, and members of the public also give their views.

The video was shown on a large interactive screen at London's Southbank.