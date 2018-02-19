Next 15: Organic revenue growth improved in H2

Next 15 Communications has issued an upbeat trading update ahead of its full-year results announcement, pointing to improved performance in the second half.

Next 15, the listed owner of PR agencies Bite, Lexis, Text100 and The Blueshirt Group, said it saw "improvement in organic revenue growth" in H2, with growth in the "single high digits".

"This comes off the back of the expansion of existing clients such as Samsung and the addition of Slack and Nike as significant new customers," the company stated.

Next 15 said it anticipates the results will be "in line with the board's expectations" and "the board expects the group to make further good progress in the year ahead".

The company, which had earlier reported an improved performance in the second and third quarters of 2017 after a slow Q1, said it has experienced "some adverse impact from the recent weakness in the US dollar". However, it expected recent changes to US tax law to have a "long-term favorable impact on our earnings".

The firm has been on an acquisition spree, which most recently saw the purchase of UK digital agency Brandwidth Group last month. This brought the total announced value of deals signed by Next 15 in the past two years to more than £40m.

Next 15 is due to announce results for the year to 28 January 2018 in April.

Chairman Richard Eyre said: "The group continues to focus on data, content and technology. We are pleased that data and analytics are increasingly embedded across the group; we believe that over time this will drive growth in our technology and content businesses as customers' marketing activities increasingly utilise these tools to predict campaign success and spend levels."



