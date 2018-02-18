In brief: Nokia Technologies picks Brands2Life, FTI's senior digital hire, new office and hire at Muckle Media

Brands2Life wins Nokia Technologies brief

Nokia Technologies has hired Brands2Life to deliver an integrated PR and social media programme for its digital health business in the UK, following a competitive pitch. The agency said its strategy is to differentiate Nokia in a relatively crowded market, focusing on making products such as ‘hybrid’ smartwatch Steel HR and Body Plus scale more relevant. Brands2Life is to create a social strategy targeted at UK audiences; deliver a thought leadership programme around Nokia’s wellness initiatives; and use the brands’ data to reveal insights into Britain’s health.

FTI makes senior digital hire

FTI Consulting has hired Janey Spratt, formerly senior account director at Battenhall, as senior director in its Digital Practice. She joins FTI’s 20-strong corporate digital team and reports to senior MD Ant Moore, who said: "We’re excited to have Janey on board to help grow our digital practice even further. Her track record in client management and campaign development stood out for us as we continue to build FTI’s corporate digital and campaigns platform."

New office and appointment at Muckle Media

Muckle Media, the Scotland-based creative PR and digital marketing agency, has opened an office in Glasgow and hired Pauline McLaughlin of Equator to oversee it. McLaughlin joins as a director and be digital lead at the agency. She was formerly a staff reporter at the Scottish Daily Mail and held senior posts with Beattie Group in Manchester and Glasgow. Muckle Media currently employs 19 people with offices in Edinburgh and Inverness. It acquired Platform PR in 2015.

Lysander PR launches new division

Reinsurance comms specialist Lysander PR has launched a new division called Lysander Intelligence, which aims to offer in-depth reports and information on the London market to clients. The division is led by reinsurance expert Mark Duff. Lysander PR founder Roddy Langley said: "We’re really lucky to have Mark’s long-standing experience, and his first-class reputation, to steer this exciting new initiative which brings a significant diversification to the business but still remaining within our scope of operations."



Also see: Porter Novelli launches Purpose Practice, PRCA's Cartmell named deputy DG, Brighton next for Axon