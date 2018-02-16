Kate DuBois joins Edelman Chicago as digital GM

She replaced David Greenbaum, who moved into a role focused on integration at Edelman.

CHICAGO: Kate DuBois has joined Edelman to head up its digital team in Chicago.

DuBois reports to Jay Porter, president of Edelman Chicago. When she stepped into the role in December, she replaced David Greenbaum, who moved into a role focused on integration at Edelman.

Her responsibilities include digital client growth and building out the digital practice. She also heads up the digital team of 33 in Chicago.

DuBois said her focus will be on building out the digital practice’s specialties, including analytics, performance marketing, the influencer team, and the content strategy offering.

"I saw a lot of unique integrations between PR, communications, and the digital space and the role of digital and communications marketing growing in importance and rapidly evolving," DuBois said. "Edelman has a unique position in the marketplace, not trying to push a specialty product, but offering a well-versed ability to consult and work with clients across the board."

Previously, DuBois spent seven years with Omnicom-owned marketing agency Resolution Media, most recently working as MD at the firm. Earlier in her career, DuBois spent four years at media communications agency Starcom and briefly worked at Ketchum.