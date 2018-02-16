Breakfast Briefing: Red Stripe wins gold for Olympic brand insertion

Scroll down to see how the brewer got involved in one of the Games' most whimsical stories. Plus: Russian bots are stoking tensions on Twitter after the Parkland shooting.

Red Stripe has won the gold medal for a brand helping out Olympic athletes. After the coach of the Jamaican women’s bobsled team quit and threatened to take her sled and go home, the beer brand offered to buy the team a new ride on Thursday. The offer was graciously accepted. Respect! (HuffPost).

No bobsled, no problem. If you need a new ride @Jambobsled, put it on @RedStripe’s tab. DM us and we’ll be in touch ???? — Red Stripe USA (@RedStripeUSA) February 15, 2018

Thursday night was not Team U.S.A.’s best moment. In the span of a few minutes, skier and endorsement machine Mikaela Shiffrin dropped into fourth place in the slalom and skater Nathan Chen literally tumbled far out of medal contention after a disastrous short program (Wall Street Journal).

Russian bot accounts flooded Twitter in the hours after the Parkland high school shooting. The goal of the troll accounts seems to be to inflame divisions among American social media users by puffing up both sides of the gun control argument, according to data compiled by the organization Hamilton 68 (NBC News).

Everytown for Gun Safety is launching an action plan in the wake of the shooting. The gun control group, backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is targeting anti-gun control legislators in Congress and state capitals. Everytown received $750,000 in the 24 hours after the Parkland shooting (Politico).

ABC News is the winner of the Comey sweepstakes. This Week host George Stephanopoulos is set to interview James Comey in April, weeks ahead of the release of the former FBI director’s book, "A Higher Loyalty." A Comey sit down was one of the year’s most sought after interviews among the major TV networks (BuzzFeed).