Post-Brexit, European comms agencies are coming to steal your lunch

While Trump and Brexiters raise barriers and walls, independent comms agencies in Europe are tearing them down.

The world is globalised, and nothing can or will stop it. You either get with the multi-cultural programme and realise geography is merely incidental, or you stand to lose business to your continental peers who can do it much better and more creatively.





More than this, in an ocean full of fishes, when we hire, we hire dolphins which converge together and float a big idea.





We don’t do sharks seeking self-gratification and personal glory.





The modern European agency works like a family, not a heartless money-making machine at the service of oligarchs.





Incidentally, this family includes our clients.





In a borderless world, where foreign thoughts and trends are adapted and replicated locally, the best strategy is to collect a team of truly diverse international experts and offer world-class results.





European agencies spot talent before it is polished. We learn from each other, bottom up and top down. This is how agencies on the continent compete with even the most renowned UK PR firms at fair prices.



Britain for the British? Make America Great Again? Be our guest, we will take the rest of world, and most of your customers too, thank you very much.

Didier Lagae, chief executive of Marco de Comunicación

What if European agencies threw into that package a guarantee that if we do not meet your expectations, you get back a portion of what you paid? Very few companies offer what we Europeans term "bonus-malus."





Sure, when we do a good job we expect a bonus, but what if we do a bad job? Which UK PR company gives you back your money if you are unsatisfied?





Success is not smoke and mirrors, it is results.





Language is perhaps the only barrier that exists in this day and age, but polyglots are the norm and monolinguists belong to centuries past.





The drawback of the world speaking your language is that you make no effort to learn new ones. We speak yours and several others.





Nimble, agile, flexible and affordable; international PR agencies are the future, and we are coming for your clients, because we do it better, with a smile, and a money-back guarantee.





As you revive the Empire, we will enjoy all the benefits of a borderless free-market and its seamless international transactions, while building a reputation for cost-effective, sassy, adaptable excellence.





Brexit for us spells an opportunity to act as your customers’ bridge to the real world.





Our planet will not stop growing closer as the English-speaking behemoths drift away, held hostage to backward-gazing populist nationalism.





