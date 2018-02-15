Havas Formula named PR AOR for Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine

DENVER: The Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine has named Havas Formula as its PR AOR.

Havas Formula began working with the organization at the beginning of February; the contract is for one year. It is the first time the center has hired a PR AOR, said Constance Rapson, CMO for the group.

"CCRM started 30 years ago as one fertility center in Denver, and we are now 10 centers across North America," Rapson said. "Before we expand any further, we wanted to dial in the message and be clear on who we are and what the world should know about us."

Havas Formula will focus on managing the center’s national brand, reputation, brand messaging, and influencer engagement through an earned media strategy. Ditas Mauricio, SVP in the consumer division at Havas Formula, is leading the five-person account team from its San Francisco office.

The center and Havas also want to reframe the conversation about reproductive health and fertility in general, Rapson said, putting the focus on women understanding their bodies and fertility and focusing on genetic disease prevention.

"The biggest part of what we’re trying to do is change the narrative about fertility clinics and put it not just a positive light, but also realistic light," said Michael Olguin, president of Havas Formula. "We want consumers to understand and feel empowered to go through this process. There's an element of female empowerment and couple empowerment there. We want to position CCRM as the best fertility care provider."

There was not a bidding process for the PR work. Financial information about the contract was not disclosed.

"I talked to a lot of firms I worked with in the past," Rapson said. "Havas understood health, wellness, and lifestyle; different segments of women; and how to position high-growth businesses in cultural media."

The company also chose creative shop Terri & Sandy as its advertising AOR and marketing and media agency Women’s Marketing for SEO, digital analytics, and media buying services.