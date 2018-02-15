Under Armour's Chris Ferguson joins Weber Shandwick as executive creative director

He was senior global creative director at Under Armour.

WASHINGTON: Under Armour vet Chris Ferguson has joined Weber Shandwick as executive creative director.

Ferguson started in the newly created role last month and is based in Washington, DC. He reports to Paul Massey, president of Powell Tate, which is Weber Shandwick’s Washington, DC, bureau.

He is responsible for shaping and executing creative engagement campaigns for clients, particularly focusing on the intersection of business, policy, and society, according to a statement.

Ferguson will lead a growing team of creatives in Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Dallas, and will work in close collaboration with the firm’s global creative collective.

He joins Weber from Under Armour, where he was senior global creative director. In that role, he led creative strategy across all of the brand’s categories and markets.

Before that, he was executive creative director at Tribal Worldwide; and earlier in his career, Ferguson was creative director at R/GA, where he led creative strategy for multiple global brands, including Nike Running and Google Wallet.