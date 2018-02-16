Flack on Friday: PRCA late show, media scrum, a taxing Valentine's

In Flack this week: a late, late show at the PRCA, very new logos, and why have flacks and hacks in Ireland's rugby community not been seeing eye to eye?

First impressions fail…

The essential checklist for starting a new job would include brushing teeth, shining shoes and ironing a shirt, but sitting pretty right at the top would be the one golden rule you should never, ever break: DO NOT BE LATE.

Which is why Flack was shocked to see former colleague and new deputy director general of the PRCA, Matt Cartmell, rock up not only slightly tardy, but an hour late for his new gig this week. To make matters worse, he was called out by the boss on social media:

And how did @MattCartmell start his first day in the new role? By being an hour late! #ComplacentAlready! https://t.co/UL5CRghE0a — Francis Ingham (@PRCAIngham) 15 February 2018

The ever-relaxed Cartmell's response? Not my fault, guv!

That chauffeur has got to go! — MattCartmell (@MattCartmell) 15 February 2018

And another tweet suggested it might not be quite the crime at the PRCA that it first appeared:

Was this an hour after you arrived Francis - in which case that would be very late! Congrats @MattCartmell well deserved and good luck — Liam Herbert (@liamherbert) 15 February 2018

Rugby PRs and the media fall out of love across the water

Belfast Telegraph sports columnist Declan Bogue chose Valentine’s Day this week to make the claim that rugby PRs over the border in the Republic were not exactly feeling the love for their opposite numbers in the media.

His evidence?

Bogue cited Irish rugby team coach Joe Schmidt making it clear to newspaper journalists ahead of his side’s clash with Italy in the Six Nations tournament that he would not be doing a post-match briefing with them for the first time in his long tenure.

The decision saw one journalist describe the relationship between the media and Irish rugby as being "at an all-time low".

The same journalist contended that the embargo was part of a wider plan by the Irish Rugby Football Union to put more resources into and grant more access to its in-house information service, which had already resulted in some laughably soft interviews.

Now, now, gentlemen; play nicely…

Money can’t buy me love (or can it?)

"Say it with tax this Valentine’s Day!" proclaimed the headline on a marketing email from financial advisory firm The Orchard Practice, which someone found its way into Flack’s inbox this week (HMRC trying to tell me something?).

Anyway, as a shoehorned piece of Valentine’s-related PR, this takes some beating.

"February is the month of romance," the correspondence tells us, helpfully.

"But forget Valentine's Day flowers and chocolates, there are plenty of ways the tax system will bring you and your loved one closer together throughout the year."

Flack doesn’t doubt it.

via GIPHY

Very new look

It’s hardly new for PR agencies to change their branding every now and again; last week AxiCom was the latest to give a bit of a refresh.

But those guys at Talker Tailor Trouble Maker seem to be taking things a bit further, as the agency explained:

New logo, who dis? We've changed our logo, here's why. And we're going to change it every single year because creativity never sleeps or stops and always changes https://t.co/C80de2AtFX pic.twitter.com/aqXsMTrLAy — TalkerTailor (@TalkerTailor) February 14, 2018

Flack last Friday: PRWeek runners catch up at Ketchum, May's healthy hire, Space: the final frontier, a beefy bouquet



