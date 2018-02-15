Breakfast Briefing: Omnicom results; McDonald's prepares healthier Happy Meals

Scroll down for Omnicom Group's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings, Ogilvy's plans for its brand in the U.K., and McDonald's new Happy Meal recipe.

Omnicom Group’s PR firms reported a 0.1% revenue increase in the fourth quarter of 2017 and were up 0.3% for the full year. The holding company’s revenue dipped 1.5% to $4.2 billion in Q4 and was down 0.9% for the full year to $15.3 billion. Fourth-quarter net income dropped 27.4% to $254.4 million, and dipped 5.2% for all of 2017 to $1.1 billion. The holding company numbers beat analysts’ estimates on net income but missed on revenue (Associated Press).

Incoming Ogilvy U.K. CEO Michael Frohlich said the "PR" part of the "Ogilvy PR" brand will disappear in his market in the next few months, following the lead of other regions. The former head of Ogilvy PR in the U.K. said earned media will continue to be "incredibly important." (PRWeek U.K.)

McDonald’s is making the Happy Meal a little healthier. The chain will eliminate cheeseburgers from the Happy Meal menu, make french fry portions smaller, and reduce sugar in chocolate milk (Fortune). At least half of Happy Meals served around the globe will meet more stringent health standards by 2022, according to the company (NPR).

Millions of Twitter users saw the platform’s inclusion of live local TV news broadcasts alongside their streams on Wednesday as Florida media covered the mass shooting of 17 students at a high school in Parkland. The strategy contrasts with that of Facebook, which is stepping back from serving as a news source (BuzzFeed).

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is pushing for senior Trump administration officials, including Chief of Staff John Kelly, to brief the press themselves about the dismissal of former Staff Secretary Rob Porter (Politico). Kelly was largely out of the spotlight on Wednesday as the Porter story hit its ninth day in the news cycle (Associated Press).