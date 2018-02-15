Ogilvy Healthworld UK chief de Gruchy joins Reynolds Mackenzie as CEO

Reynolds Mackenzie, the OPEN Health group's specialist PR agency, has appointed former Ogilvy Healthworld UK group chief Matt de Gruchy to the newly created role of CEO.

Working with agency founder Eva Reynolds, who moves into the role of chair, de Gruchy (pictured above) will lead the agency's teams in London and Marlow.

He said: "I am hugely excited to join the talented team at Reynolds Mackenzie (RM) in this exciting time for the agency. The RM brand has long been associated with media relations excellence, and is recognised for this by a leading book of clients. We must also look to evolve and grow our offer – through investment in our digital/social offer and an increasing profile in global comms among other areas".

At Ogilvy Healthworld, where he was UK group CEO for six years, de Gruchy oversaw the group’s integrated marketing offering made up of a group of agencies providing media relations, medcomms, brand promotion, digital and market access. Prior to the CEO role, he was longstanding MD of the group's media relations agency, Ogilvy Health PR.

OPEN Health CEO Sandy Royden said: "It is fantastic to have someone with Matt’s background and experience come in to lead our team and offer at Reynolds Mackenzie. His combined focus on client service excellence and innovating the offer will be invaluable for the next stage of the agency’s journey".

Reynolds MacKenzie was taken over by Chime Communications in July 2011 to become part of the group's OPEN Health venture, which was founded a few months earlier by former global CEO of Huntsworth Health David Rowley, in partnership with Chime.

OPEN Health is a global healthcare communications and market access group, made up of nine specialist businesses including LEC (brand Communications), Succinct (medical Communications) and Reynolds Mackenzie (PR). The group works with over 100 client companies, including almost all of the world’s top 40 pharma firms, as well as many device, diagnostic and healthcare delivery organisations.

It is headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and employs over 300 people across six locations including Chicago, Dubai and London.



