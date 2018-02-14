Snapchat to share insight data with its influencers and creators

Snap will begin sharing new analytics with creators around the world, including Snapchatters with Official Stories and additional creators who have cultivated a large audience on Snapchat.

Starting on Wednesday, Official Story account holders and creators who have cultivated a large audience will receive an insights feature accessed through their profile screen in Snapchat.

According to the platform, these insights are much sought after by marketing and influencer agencies as well as brands that have built up a substantial following on Snapchat.

The decision to make these insights available was linked to the redesign of Snapchat's interface that separates personal contacts from brands, publishers, and influencers. As a result, creators will have to build their presence on a separate Discover page, which this data will help them do.

The data Snapchat is providing will include:

Total Story Views: shows total views on Stories in the past week, month, and year to date.

Time Spent Viewing Stories: shows the total time in minutes that Snapchatters spent watching their Stories in the past week, month, and year to date.

Daily Reach and Engagement metrics: show the number of unique story viewers, the average time unique viewers spent watching, and the completion rates each day of the week.

Information about their audience demographics, including gender breakdown of their audience and the top age bracket among their viewers.

Additional information about their audience’s interests: in addition to the information above, creators will also be able to get more information about their viewers’ interests across key lifestyle categories (such as film and TV, travel, food, fashion, and sports) and the top geographic regions where their audience is located.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.