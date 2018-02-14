Breakfast Briefing: IPG earnings; Brand Valentine's Day; Shaun White's tense press conference

Happy Valentine's Day. If you're looking for last-minute gift inspiration, scroll down to check out 14 brands' romantic ideas. Plus, news on Interpublic's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings and what happened after snowboarder Shaun White won a gold medal.

It’s Valentine’s Day, so brands are pulling out all the stops to impress you on social media. Check out how marketers from Car2Go, KFC, McDonald’s, M&M’s, and JetBlue are trying to win you over.

Love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day, get engaged at a Panera and we might cater your wedding, for free. #PaneraProposalSweeps https://t.co/mpL5VbjSOd pic.twitter.com/VPRzu0QLNd — Panera Bread (@panerabread) February 9, 2018

Interpublic Group’s fourth-quarter revenue was up 3.3% organically to $2.3 billion, with operating income of $518.3 million and net income of $316.6 million. For all of last year, revenue increased 1.8% organically to $7.9 billion; operating income was $973.6 million and net income was $579 million. Interpublic’s CMG unit, which contains its PR firms and other marketing shops, reported an organic revenue increase of 3.3% in Q4 to $409.3 million but was flat for full-year 2017 to $1.5 billion.

Snowboarder Shaun White won a gold medal in the halfpipe on Wednesday, the 100th Winter Olympics gold won by the U.S. all time (NBC Sports). Things got rockier from there. The snowboarding legend had to apologize for letting the American flag drag on the ground during his celebration (Washington Post), then dismissed allegations of sexual misconduct as "gossip" during a tense post-medal-stand press conference (Daily Beast).

Chipotle’s choice for its next CEO is winning stars from investors. Shares of the burrito chain were up after the brand announced it poached Taco Bell chief executive Brian Niccol as its next CEO (CNBC). Niccol has been credited with bringing innovative marketing (Business Insider) and creative menu and tech options to Taco Bell (Reuters).

United Airlines is dealing with another unfortunate viral moment. Less than a year after "Leggingsgate" and the violent removal of passenger David Dao from a plane, one of the engines on a Hawaii-bound flight fell apart in mid-air. The plane landed safely without passenger injuries (ABC News).