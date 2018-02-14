M&C Saatchi PR hires Julian Cirrone of Lexis as first creative director

M&C Saatchi PR has hired Julian Cirrone of Lexis as its first creative director as the agency looks to further expand its creative offering.

The agency said the appointment comes with the expansion of its creative department, CREATE.

In his new role, Cirrone (pictured) reports to M&C Saatchi PR’s head of CREATE, Nathan Kemp. The agency said he will be responsible for building CREATE’s offering and "continuing to drive culture of creativity and creative freedom across the international business".

CREATE launched last year and currently has nine people.

Cirrone was formerly creative director at Lexis, where he worked with major brands including Harley Davidson, Pizza Hut and Coca-Cola.



Molly Aldridge, co-founder and global CEO of M&C Saatchi PR, said: "The new role has been carved out as we continue to expand globally along with our strategic and creative capabilities. As a key new member of CREATE, we have no doubt that Julian’s fantastic track record will bring an energetic and fresh approach that will deliver impact for our portfolio clients and future prospects."

The appointment follows that of Davnet Doran, formerly of Unity, as managing director, and the promotion of Chris Hides to global MD at the start of the year.

The winner of Mid-Sized Consultancy of the Year at the 2017 PRWeek UK Awards, M&C Saatchi PR now has more than 120 staff globally and last year announced expansion in the UAE and Berlin. It also has offices in New York, LA, Sydney, Paris, Madrid and Milan.

M&C Saatchi PR, which is part of the listed holding company M&C Saatchi PLC, is ranked 38th in the most recent PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table, with UK revenue of £7.1m and headcount of 85 in 2016.