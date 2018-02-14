14 brands get mushy on Valentine's Day

It's February 14, so we've compiled 14 of the best Valentine's Day campaigns on social.

It’s Valentine’s Day, and brands are trying more than usual to win the hearts of consumers.

Here’s how 14 brands are showing their love on February 14.

Car2Go

KFC

Stop and smell the love… and chicken tenders. Free scratch ’n’ sniff Valentine’s Day cards available with any purchase of a $10 Chicken Share only in the U.S. February 12-14, 2018 while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/U3ZifGvtRt — KFC (@kfc) February 12, 2018

McDonald’s

The love for the Big Mac burgers is palpable. The depth. The realness. The...ridiculousness. Tweet your most devoted vows of Big Mac burger love to @McDonalds with #BlingMacContest to compete to win the gratuitously blingtastic Bling Mac! pic.twitter.com/CIOdQ9LhWD — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 11, 2018

M&M’s

#ValentinesDay is coming up—indulge your senses at the @marswrigleyconfectionery #SweetReTREAT, the first ever chocolate and candy-inspired pop-up salon in #NYC! https://t.co/GAKs3tKcII — M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) February 7, 2018

Checkers and Rally’s

#ValentinesDay is coming up and our very own Big Buford is dishing out advice! That’s right, love advice from a burger.



Tag your questions with #DearBuford and prepare to fall in LOVE! ...or not. Honestly, it’s love advice from a sandwich. So, don’t expect TOO much. K? pic.twitter.com/2Mse2fQVbQ — Checkers & Rally's (@CheckersRallys) February 12, 2018

Panera Bread

Love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day, get engaged at a Panera and we might cater your wedding, for free. #PaneraProposalSweeps https://t.co/mpL5VbjSOd pic.twitter.com/VPRzu0QLNd — Panera Bread (@panerabread) February 9, 2018

Facebook Messenger

It's not official until it's #FacebookOfficial. Update your relationship status on Facebook and shower bae with ??????on Messenger. Also customize your chat emoji, color and more! pic.twitter.com/P6oy35fHmp — Messenger (@messenger) February 13, 2018

JetBlue Airways

Whether you’re flying solo or with your favorite person (or 4!), these fares make committing a done deal. Just book by 2/14 for travel 3/6 – 6/13/18. Blackout dates: 5/22 – 5/30/18 +Restr. https://t.co/KU5EFlPzHs pic.twitter.com/kB0vDyL1vq — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 13, 2018

Tinder

No Vday plans? Tweet us what you want this Vday using Emojis and the hashtag #VdayandChill starting at 6am PST/9am EST tomorrow. Tag and follow @Tinder and @Postmates on Twitter and check your dms. For contest rules visit https://t.co/rI2U9zLNYn pic.twitter.com/4qvrRW81DQ — Tinder (@Tinder) February 13, 2018

AP Stylebook

Are you ready for Valentine’s Day? (An AP Stylebook makes a lovely gift, and says to use the apostrophe.) Wednesday's special day honors a saint martyred in third-century Rome. Sweethearts mark it by exchanging valentines (or style tips). — AP Stylebook (@APStylebook) February 13, 2018

Cricket Wireless

Happy Valentine's Day from the network with Unlimited Love. — Cricket Wireless (@Cricketnation) February 12, 2018

Hallmark

Tune into Facebook Live today at 3:00pm CST to get expert tips from our writers on what to write in your Valentine's Day cards this week. https://t.co/fNBDNtSxb0 pic.twitter.com/YuhTRsBis5 — Hallmark (@Hallmark) February 12, 2018

White Castle

Another UberFact for ya: You will be super sad if you miss our Valentine’s Day dinner. https://t.co/nwPsCwdQhC — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) February 12, 2018

Krispy Kreme