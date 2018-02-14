14 brands get mushy on Valentine's Day

Added 5 hours ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

It's February 14, so we've compiled 14 of the best Valentine's Day campaigns on social.

Blog

It’s Valentine’s Day, and brands are trying more than usual to win the hearts of consumers.

Here’s how 14 brands are showing their love on February 14.

Car2Go

KFC

McDonald’s

M&M’s

Checkers and Rally’s

Panera Bread

Facebook Messenger

JetBlue Airways

Tinder

AP Stylebook

Cricket Wireless

Hallmark

White Castle

Krispy Kreme

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2017 Global Agency Business Report

2017 Hall of Femme

PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2017

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now