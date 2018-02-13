How 5 brands are using Facebook Messenger to send love on Valentine's Day

MENLO PARK, CA: More than 1.3 billion people use Facebook Messenger each month, and 70 million use it every day. Last year, Valentine’s Day was one of the most active days for chats, according to the company.

Here’s how five brands are using Facebook Messenger to whisper sweet nothings with consumers on the most romantic day of the year.

1-800-Flowers

Consumers can make Valentine’s Day purchases through 1-800-Flowers Assistant, the company’s Facebook Messenger bot. Via Messenger, shoppers can browse a collection of seasonal products and connect with a member of the 1-800-Flowers customer care team if they need immediate assistance.

Fandango

From February 14 to 20, Fandango is offering $2 off purchases of two or more movie tickets made on the Fandango extension or bot. The offer can be redeemed by entering the promo code "MESSENGERVDAY" at checkout.

Food Network

Food Network's bot for Messenger includes a "Surprise Me!" notification, providing people with tips, recipes, and inspiration for a romantic meal in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day. The brand is also updating its Meal Match feature, a game that allows people in a group chat to vote for the meals they like the best,; to include Valentine's Day themed dishes.

iHeartRadio

Using the iHeartRadio bot, listeners can play a variety of Valentines-themed stations, including "Slow Jams Radio" and "Love Songs Radio," which will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson until February 18, where she will be playing some of her favorite love songs and chatting with listeners.

M Suggestion for Spotify

Spotify is using M, a virtual assistant within Messenger that launched in April, as part of its Valentine’s Day campaign. When Messenger users wish someone a Happy Valentine’s Day in a group or one-to-one conversation, M will suggest they share a Valentine’s Day song using the Spotify chat extension. Users can click on the suggestion and the Spotify chat extension will open with a selection of love songs to share.

Facebook is also providing users with Valentine’s Day filters and effects on Messenger Camera, such as a heart eyes filter, falling candy heart effect, and Queen of Hearts filter. The filters and effects are also available in Messenger video chat.

And couples who first indicate they are in a romantic relationship on Facebook, starting on February 14, will get a Messenger notification that will open to a conversation with their loved one, complete with special features such as a heart shower effect and custom emojis.