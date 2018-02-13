Deadline extended for entering BME mentoring scheme

PRWeek UK is backing the mentoring scheme that aims to increase the number of PR professionals from ethnic minorities in top UK roles. Fifteen senior industry figures from BME (black and minority ethnic) backgrounds have agreed to be mentors for the BME Mentoring Scheme (see the full list below).
Click here to access the BME Mentoring Scheme application form
BME professionals working in comms and public affairs can apply to be a ‘mentee’, where they will receive the benefit of the mentors’ experience and expert advice to boost their careers (see box).
The scheme is organised by BME PR Pros, an organisation founded by comms consultant Elizabeth Bananuka, in conjunction with PRWeek UK.
"I’ve been fortunate enough to work with many great agencies and comms teams who genuinely value diversity and are keen to boost numbers of BME staff at all levels – from entry to leadership – and to cut low retention rates among this group," says Bananuka.
"The BME PR Pros/PRWeek Mentoring Scheme is about BME leaders and rising stars joining forces to promote diversity and support the careers of talented BME professionals keen to progress to the next stage of their careers - be it from account manager to account director, agency to in-house, MD to agency owner."
The mentors:
- Anouchka Burton, strategic comms consultant
- Perveen Akhtar, comms consultant
- Max Kalu, senior analyst, Milltown Partners
- Adrian Ma, MD, Fanclub PR
- Daljit Bhurji, global MD, Diffusion
- Preena Gadher, co-founder and MD, Riot Communications
- Ikenna Lewis-Miller, account director, Burson-Marsteller
- Avril Lee, MD Health UK & EMEA, MSLGroup
- Isobel Bradshaw, senior corporate comms manager, Vodafone
- Nana Anto-Awuakye, head of world news, Cafod
- Ronke Lawal, founder, Ariatu PR
- Lang Xiao, founder/director, ARTouch Consulting
- Janelle Feliciano, creative director, Weber Shandwick
- Jessica Hope, founder/MD, Wimbart
- Charandeep Singh, head of external relations, Scottish Chambers of Commerce
Click here to access the application form