DVLA tackles phone fraudsters and online phishers in social-driven safety campaign

The Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency has launched a social media-driven campaign warning car owners to beware of online and phone scammers.

Kicking off on 6 February to coincide with 'Safer Internet Day', the campaign seeks to remind people that the only place to find DVLA services is on Gov.uk, and that any text or email asking for personal information is not from the DVLA and should be deleted without clicking.

Aimed at all motorists, the campaign's emphasis is on digital channels, as online is where phishing is most prevalent.

But the DVLA recognises that, given the broad age range of its audience, many motorists renew their car tax by phone. The organisation is therefore targeting traditional media too.

With social the medium of choice (via the DVLA's Twitter and Facebook channels), impactful imagery is being used to convey the message, built on a 'mask' visual depicting danger and crookery.

The campaign's central message is telling people what they should and should not expect when dealing with the DVLA online or on the phone. Activity encourages people to click through to a DVLA news story that gives details on staying safe online and on the phone. It provides links to sites including Get Safe Online and various government portals where they can report suspicious behaviour.

The timescale of the campaign is indefinite, with the DVLA planning to reinforce its messaging on a regular basis into the long term.

Measuring the campaign's impact will be a critical element in the push. The DVLA will track the number of views to its news story and is monitoring impressions and engagement on social media, its media coverage and calls and complaints made to its call centre.

Liz Rees, the DVLA's head of external comms, said: "We often receive messages from customers and colleagues about refund scams purporting to be from DVLA. More recently, people have been posting their documents online without realising that their personal details are clearly visible. It’s important that motorists understand the risks of posting personal details online.

"We also want to remind them that we will not send any texts or emails asking for personal details and that the only place to find official DVLA services and information is Gov.uk."

Last year, the DVLA ran a highly cost-effective social-led campaign to raise awareness of new rates of tax.

