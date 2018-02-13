Breakfast Briefing: YouTube CEO says Logan Paul still has a strike left

Scroll down for five things communicators need to know on Tuesday morning, from the new boss at Ogilvy U.K. to the emergence of a new Olympic star in Pyeongchang.

Ogilvy has a new CEO in the U.K. The firm promoted Ogilvy PR EMEA head Michael Frohlich to the top job in the country, leading its integrated network. He is succeeding Annette King, who resigned at the end of 2017 to run Publicis Groupe U.K. (PRWeek).

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said Monday night that her company hasn’t kicked vlogger Logan Paul off the platform because he hasn’t (yet) violated its "three strikes" policy (Recode). Wojcicki was interviewed at Recode’s Code Media conference hours after Unilever marcomms chief Keith Weed threatened to pull advertising from any social networks that "create divisions in society" (PRWeek).

Palace intrigue alert. A new profile of Mercedes Schlapp calls the White House senior adviser for strategic communications "Hope Hicks’ pinch hitter"--apologies, it’s a heavy morning for baseball analogies--stepping up to help in crisis situations (CNN). Journalists covering the White House tweeted that there’s more than meets the eye to this story, with Schlapp angling for a larger role in the West Wing (Twitter).

Yep. There’s been a flurry of recent pieces inflating Mercedes Schlapp at the expense of Hope Hicks. https://t.co/HZc7y1r1Ex — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 13, 2018

Top Wells Fargo executives said they don’t expect a customer backlash to punishment from the Federal Reserve issued this month. CFO John Shrewsberry told Bloomberg: "My expectation is that we’ll have higher consumer loan balances a year from now than we do today."

Your move, brands. A star was born on Monday night (Tuesday afternoon local time) when American snowboarder Chloe Kim won a gold medal in snowboarding at the Pyeongchang Winter Games (ESPN) despite not finishing her snack. Twitter became instantly fascinated with her unconventional training diet.