In brief: Ricoh hires Kwittken, Virgin Atlantic veteran joins Money Advice Service, Flood Re picks Hanover

IT services company Ricoh appoints Kwittken as its UK comms agency, Smoking Gun's remit with Arriva Buses goes national, Flood Re chooses Hanover, and more from PRWeek UK.

Ricoh appoints Kwittken

IT services company Ricoh has hired Kwittken as its UK comms agency following a competitive pitch. Kwittken, which is part of MDC Partners, will handle day-to-day media relations and a content programme to "educate and shift key audiences’ perceptions of Ricoh as a business services leader".

Smoking Gun expands Arriva Buses brief

Manchester-based PR agency Smoking Gun has expanding its remit with Arriva Buses into a national brief. The agency has worked with Arriva in the North West and Southern Counties since 2017. The new brief covers media relations; leading national campaigns executed across UK regions; CSR and environmental programmes; and supporting stakeholder relations, crisis management and internal comms. Arriva is one of the largest bus and train transport services organisations in Europe, employing around 34,000 people.

Virgin Atlantic veteran joins Money Advice Service in top comms role

Sian Foster, former Virgin Atlantic VP of external affairs, has joined the government-backed Money Advice Service as head of corporate comms. She spent more than 12 years as Virgin Atlantic in different roles. More recently Foster was a consultant for the Civil Aviation Authority.

Flood Re chooses Hanover

Flood Re, a broker for insurance deals in flood-risk areas, has hired Hanover for an integrated public affairs and PR brief. It follows a competitive pitch. Hanover has worked with the organisation in different capacities since before its launch in 2016.

Matchroom Boxing names SoapBox London as sparring partner

Matchroom Boxing has announced a deal with PR agency SoapBox London that will see the latter represent the sports management company’s clients. Matchroom represents boxer Anthony Joshua, cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, England rugby fly half George Ford, Watford FC captain Troy Deeney, Crystal Palace forward Wilf Zaha, and more. Soapbox London co-founder Andy Bell said: "There is no doubt that the huge revival in British boxing has been driven by the team at Matchroom and there is no boxing promoter bigger in the UK. We are looking forward to using our expertise to generate even higher levels of coverage."



