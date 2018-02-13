Medtronic hires Gregory Zimprich as fincomms director

MINNEAPOLIS: Medtronic has hired Gregory Zimprich as director of finance communications.

Zimprich starts at the medical device company on February 19. He joins from Honeywell, where he led global business communications for its Home and Building Technologies group for three years, a memo said.

"I’m thrilled to be joining the very talented Medtronic communications team and am excited about this new opportunity," Zimprich said via email.

At Honeywell, Zimprich oversaw comms strategy for Honeywell Homes, according to his LinkedIn. The conglomerate plans to spin off its Homes and ADI global distribution divisions, and its Transportation Systems segment, into a separate businesses by the end of 2018.

For the past two months, Zimprich was tasked with supporting comms around that spin-off, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also led executive comms, internal comms, and had roles in M&A comms.

Prior to that, Zimprich managed comms for Honeywell Fire and Safety and Honeywell Building services. He also was responsible for strategic comms for Honeywell’s Automation and Control Solutions business group.

Before joining Medtronic, Zimprich was an SVP for Kohnstamm Communications. He had an almost 20-year tenure at General Mills, from serving as a publications editor starting in 1993 to director of brand PR, a role he exited in 2012.

During its second quarter, Medtronic’s revenue declined 4% to $7.05 billion. The company attributed the decline to its divestiture of its patient care, deep vein thrombosis, and nutritional insufficiency to Cardinal Health. The acquisition was finalized in July 2017.