Starbucks' Linda Mills joins Boeing

Mills was most recently VP of global comms at the coffee chain.

RENTON, WA: Boeing has hired Linda Mills as VP of communications for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Mills will oversee a team handling media relations, employee and executive comms, social media, advertising, and other functions, according to a statement from Boeing.

Based in Renton, Washington, she will report to Phil Musser, SVP of comms, and Kevin McAllister, president and CEO of the Boeing division.

Mills has succeeded Sean McCormack, who said last September that he planned to exit the company. He has worked at Boeing since 2009, according to his LinkedIn account. Prior to joining Boeing, McCormack was spokesperson and assistant secretary for public affairs for the State Department.

Most recently, Mills was VP of global comms at Starbucks. Her role included brand comms, thought leadership, executive comms, and issues and crisis management, a statement said. She was a member of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list in 2015.

Prior to joining Starbucks, Mills was a VP at WE Communications, working with clients including Connexion by Boeing and consumer tech brands.

Corey duBrowa left his role as SVP of global communications at Starbucks last summer to join Salesforce as EVP and chief communications officer. John Kelly took over the coffee chain’s communications team after duBrowa’s departure.