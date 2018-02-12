Diffusion secures Canary PR AOR account

Diffusion is helping Canary with creative campaigns, corporate profiling, and product launches, among other duties.

NEW YORK: Canary, a smart home security company, has selected Diffusion as its PR AOR.

The company began its RFP process last summer. Canary initially brought on Diffusion on a project basis before naming it PR AOR this month.

Diffusion is helping Canary with creative campaigns, corporate profiling, and product launches. The firm is also supporting the company with media relations, brand awareness, event activations, and trade conference support.

"We are in a category that is growing, expanding, and becoming increasingly competitive all the time," said Canary CMO Bob Stohrer. "Diffusion is helping us on specific projects but also charged with helping to build the Canary brand and to manage relationships not only within the tech community, but to get the word out to a broader mainstream audience about products like Canary."

At the start of the year, Diffusion worked with Canary at the Consumer Electronics Show, where the company launched its $99 security camera, Canary View. The company is focused on adding artificial intelligence technology to its products this year, said Diffusion MD Kate Ryan.

"A $99 security camera is unheard of in the industry," she said. "They believe security is something for everyone."

Tim Williams, campaign manager at Diffusion, is leading a team of five agency staffers on the account. Budget information was not disclosed

There was no incumbent on the account. When Canary initially launched in 2013 and expanded into Europe in 2016, the company worked with agencies Text100 and Bite. Canary stopped working with the Next Fifteen firms at the end of 2016.

"In our category, we rely heavily on reviews, roundups, and coverage of our products," said Stohrer, about why it recently hired a PR AOR. "As we approached the end of 2017, we knew we would be launching [Canary View], and we had a few initiatives going on around the holidays that we wanted support with."