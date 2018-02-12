Sainsbury's picks Freuds following three-month pitch process

Sainsbury's has appointed Freuds for its consumer PR brief following a pitch process that began last autumn, PRWeek has learned.

The supermarket giant appointed Freuds from a final shortlist of seven agencies.

Freuds will begin work from the middle of March and represent Sainsbury’s across its food and drink divisions, as well as on its key brand proposition: "Live Well For Less".





PRWeek understands that Golin was not invited to re-pitch for the business.





As part of Sainsbury’s restructure, approximately 30 in-house practitioners from across Sainsbury's, Argos and Habitat now operate as a single team, split into several divisions, based in the supermarket's headquarters in Holborn.





Commenting on the appointment, Samantha Coon, head of consumer PR at Sainsbury’s, told PRWeek: "Freud’s are the successful agency in the recent competitive pitch for the Sainsbury’s Food, Drink and Brand pitch. Freud’s were chosen as they presented excellent strategically creative campaigns and ideas and also have a wealth of relevant experience."



