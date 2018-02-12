Kellogg's turns café into US-themed space for 2018 Pyeongchang Games

Kellogg's has turned its New York café into a U.S.-themed space to celebrate the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The brand has created red, white, and blue dishes such as "patriotic" Pop-Tarts, ice cream sandwiches, and doughnuts.

Also available is a "torch-inspired" hot chocolate; a red, white and blue takeover of the DIY cereal bar; as well as snow cones and chocolate fondue.

A life-sized photo booth will allow people to see themselves on a Team U.S.A. special edition cereal box. Kellogg’s will show the Games in the café, too.

"As a Team U.S.A. sponsor, we can't wait to help our fans celebrate the Games in the heart of New York City," said Sam Minardi, director for brand marketing at Kellogg. "The newly-opened Kellogg's NYC Café is the perfect spot to highlight our team of athletes, as well as get fans excited about the competition and celebrate with their favourite Kellogg's cereals."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.