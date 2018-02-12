Breakfast Briefing: Unilever's challenge to social media giants

Welcome back to the work week. This morning's big marketing story is CPG giant Unilever's threat to pull advertising from social media platforms that don't clean up their act.

Unilever is threatening to pull advertising from social media that "create divisions in society." That means you, Facebook and YouTube. Keith Weed, the company’s marketing and communications chief, is set to argue this week at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting that issues such as fake news and child exploitation on social platforms are eroding consumers’ trust in advertising (PRWeek).

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. The campaign committee for often criticized Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has launched news site The California Republican. The portal promises news, sports, and analysis on national, state, and local topics but with a pro-Nunes voice, of course (Politico).

The former acting chief of the Federal Railroad Administration has resigned amid questions about whether he was also working as a public relations consultant in Mississippi. Health Hall had pledged that his consulting gig would be dormant while he worked for the federal government (Politico).

NBC has apologized for comments made by analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo during the Friday night prime-time airing of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games calling Japan a "cultural and technical and economic example" for South Korea (New York). The two countries share a much more complicated history. Meanwhile, North Korea is winning the diplomating contest at the Games, according to analysts (Reuters).

President Donald Trump has "full confidence" in both White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Communications Director Hope Hicks, Counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday morning (ABC News). Kelly’s job security is the topic du jour in political media this morning amid questions about his handling of former Staff Secretary Rob Porter’s firing (Vox).