Dynamo launches 'industry first' blind recruitment drive

Dynamo placed job ads in its recruitment campaign with PRWeek and industry association the PRCA this week for an account executve to kick off the process, but will continue the same recruitment practices at all levels of the business.

Paul Cockerton, Dynamo co-chief executive, said: "We’re launching a blind recruitment drive to reduce unfair discrimination and bias, whether its conscious or otherwise, in the recruitment process. From today, Dynamo will require all candidates not to reveal sex, name or education details so that we can assess applicants purely on skills, experience and aptitude."

The campaign has been endorsed by both the PRCA and Taylor Bennett Foundation as best practice.

The news came as the PRCA prepared to launch its diversity and inclusion guidelines at an event at M&C Saatchi PR’s offices in Londdon tomorrow night.

The launch follows an pledge by the PR and Communications Council to improve diversity after the PRCA’s 2016 census revealed that the industry is 91 per cent white and 89 per cent British, with two per cent of practitioners describing themselves as having a disability.

Commenting on Dynamo’s new policy, Francis Ingham, director general of the PRCA, said: "If actions speak louder than words, Dynamo are some of the loudest advocates of diversity in our industry.

"This importance of forward-thinking and genuine innovation cannot be understated when it comes to opening up our industry to the very best talent, regardless of background. We are only as good as the people we hire and Dynamo’s work to bring new voices to the PR and communications arena ought to be applauded."