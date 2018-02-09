FTI Consulting hires Podesta Group veteran Tara Chandra as senior director

Chandra has worked at Podesta Group, the Harbour Group, and the Defense Department.

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting has hired Tara Chandra as senior director in its strategic communications segment.

Based in Washington, DC, Chandra started in the role last week as part of FTI’s public affairs and government relations team, according to Melissa Marlette Kresse, MD of corporate communications.

The team is led by senior MDs Jackson Dunn and Tom Crawford, to which Chandra reports. Chandra is tasked with supporting clients with cross-regional interests between the U.S., the Middle East, and Africa, Kresse said via email. She added that FTI is seeing growth from Africa, particularly from clients with cross-border and cross-regional needs.

Most recently, Chandra was a VP at Podesta Group, where she helped to expand the firm’s sovereign representation and reputational management work, Kresse added. At Podesta, she worked on accounts such as the Center for Studies and Media Affairs at the Saudi Royal Court, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Democratic Party of Moldova, according to FARA filings.

"[Chandra] specializes in developing and executing crisis management, nation branding, and diplomatic engagement strategies, and has served as a trusted adviser to foreign governments, heads of state, CEOs, and multinational corporations on some of the most complex international issues," Kresse said, via email.

Prior to joining Podesta Group, Chandra worked at the Harbour Group, Growth Energy, the Rendon Group, C&O Resources, and the Department of Defense.