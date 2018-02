And should we maybe hear from its CEO at some point?

Consumers were labeling Doritos as "sexist" this week after Indra Nooyi, the CEO of its parent company, PepsiCo, said it is releasing a "lady-friendly" version of the chip because women "don’t like to crunch too much."

But on Monday night, PepsiCo said reports about "Lady Doritos" were inaccurate. "We already have Doritos for women - they're called Doritos," a PepsiCo rep told outlets.

How do you think Doritos handled the rumor?